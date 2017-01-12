No more bloodshed

This refers to the news report, ‘Violence in Pakistan drops 45 percent in 2016’ (Jan 3). It is a matter of utmost satisfaction that the number of violence-led fatalities and casualties in Pakistan continues its downward trend since 2014 when the terrible APS massacre took place. All credit goes to the Pakistan Armed Forces and in particular, the ex-COAS, General (r) Raheel Sharif, for having taken the required measures to restore peace, tranquillity and calm in the Pakistani society to a very large extent. In the meantime, the government, security agencies and the people must continue to search for further ways and means to eradicate the threat of militancy and violence-based activities for good.

Pakistan’s achievements towards becoming an internally peaceful country are commendable. Violence begets violence. Therefore, violence should be abhorred and done away with on a large-scale.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore

