Fighting corruption

If the government keeps introducing amnesty schemes or plea bargains, corruption in the country will always prevail. Schemes introduced to whiten the black money of a corrupt person are condemnable. In an ideal situation, a person should be immediately disqualified if s/he is involved in corruption. It is unfortunate that in our country institutions like NAB allow corrupt officials to pay a small portion and stay away from jail.

It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that institutions like NAB favours the people and not accused criminals. Such institutions should propose strict punishment – life imprisonment or heavy financial penalty – for those who are involved in corruption. Strict punishments will help fight corruption in the country and discourage a person from stealing the national wealth.

Tariq Hussain Khan

Karachi

*****

The Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption Establishment Law Reforms has finalised its recommendations to make the Anti-Corruption Establishment more effective. The move calls for applause as it will help improve conviction rate of culprits.

Unfortunately, corruption in Pakistan is widespread and is playing havoc with the country’s socio-economic development. Since corruption is a curse and a major hurdle to the progress and prosperity of the country therefore, it is hoped that the government will remain sincere in its efforts to root out corruption from society on top priority basis.

Saqib Ali

Lahore

