The new job

This refers to the letters, ‘A cautious move’ (Jan 11). The letters decry the proposed appointment of Gen (r) Raheel Sharif to lead a Saudi-led military alliance. The letters only pointed out negative implications and the technical aspects of the proposed appointment. According to some media reports, the general has already put forward the following three conditions for taking up the job: Gen Sharif would not work under anyone’s command, Iran should also be invited to join the alliance and the general should be given powers to act as an arbitrator, if needed. These conditions should clear all serious reservations regarding the general’s new job. For once, the country should think positively and welcome this opportunity to end the unnecessary proxy wars between Saudi Arabia and Iran which have devastated some Muslim states including Pakistan.

With regards to parliament’s objections on the matter there is only one thing that can be said: When has parliament ever raised any questions over the state’s affairs? From census to the local bodies elections to pointing out the misuse of plea-bargain mechanism it has been the Supreme Court which has put parliament under pressure.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

