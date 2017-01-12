An incentive package

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a Rs180-billion incentive package for exporters in an effort to give a cushion to the dwindling exports of the country. He made the announcement at a ceremony where leading exporters of the country and government officials were present. Textile industrialists of the country had demanded the incentive package as they were losing competitive edge in the international market because of high cost of goods production.

Pakistan’s trade deficit widened 22.2 percent or $14.5 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year due to the fall in exports and double-digit growth in imports. Exports dropped 3.82 percent to $9.9 billion in July-December FY17.

Adeel Javed

Toba Tek Singh

