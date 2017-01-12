Provincial consultation

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a provincial consultative meeting said on Wednesday that the provincial government should cooperate with the elected representatives of the district governments to ensure reproductive, maternal and new-borns and child health.

The Empowerment, Voice and Accountability for Better Health and Nutrition (EVA-BHN) had organised the event. Chairman provincial assembly’s Standing Committee on Health Mehmood Jan, MPAs Maleeha Khan and Rashida Riffat, Sustainable Development Policy Institute executive director Abid Qayyum Sulehri, EVA-BHN provincial manager Dr Muhammad Rehman and local government representatives from Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera districts, and others attended the event.

Mehmood Jan said the government was trying to provide healthcare facilities to the people within the available resources. Maleeha Khan said all and sundry should join hands to work for solving health problems and the healthcare issues should be highlighted in the provincial assembly. On the occasion, the participants announced to form a group of lawmakers who would work on maternal and childcare in the province.

0



0







KP govt, LG members urged to promote RMNCH was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178486-KP-govt-LG-members-urged-to-promote-RMNCH/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KP govt, LG members urged to promote RMNCH" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178486-KP-govt-LG-members-urged-to-promote-RMNCH.