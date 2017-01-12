NOWSHERA: The local leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday alleged misappropriation of funds meant for cleanliness in union councils and urged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe the matter.

Speaking at a press conference, Syed Faridullah Shah, Jamshed Khattak, Daud Khan and others alleged that the village council nazims, their deputies, contractors and engineers misappropriated millions of rupees from the funds for carrying out cleanliness work in Jehangira town in Nowshera district.

They said the provincial government had released Rs500,000 for cleaning the tehsil and village councils but no cleanliness campaign was carried out in Jehangira. They said that foul smell was emanating from the garbage and spreading diseases. “The area has been littered with garbage and dirt,” said Daud Khattak.

He alleged that village council nazims, their deputies, contractors and engineers had pocketed the funds. “Some village council nazims allotted the contract for cleanliness to close relatives to embezzle the funds,” he alleged. They threatened to launch protest if no action was taken against the embezzlers.

0



0







Anomalies alleged in funds meant for cleanliness drive was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178484-Anomalies-alleged-in-funds-meant-for-cleanliness-drive/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Anomalies alleged in funds meant for cleanliness drive" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178484-Anomalies-alleged-in-funds-meant-for-cleanliness-drive.