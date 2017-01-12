SWABI: Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will lead to a new era of economic prosperity for the entire nation without any discrimination to any area.

Addressing a gathering at the University of Swabi, he said the federal government had planned to establish a university campus in each district, aiming to boost higher education. He said that all the provinces had agreed on the CPEC while admitting that it would change the economic and strategic landscape of Pakistan. The minister rejected the allegations levelled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government about the western route.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that some leaders were misleading the people. He said the first caravan had already passed through western route. The minister said that military courts had played a key role in eradication of terrorism.

The PML-N government had respected the PTI majority in KP and never interfered with the internal affairs of the province and let them work according to the wishes of people.

