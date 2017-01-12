PESHAWAR: Thousands of motorists using Ring Road have asked for installing speed bumps ahead of all U-turns as accidents have become the order of the day at these places due to speedy traffic.

There are a few traffic cops deployed on the busy road that connects Hayatabad with Peshawar City and Cantonment as well as with Charsadda and Nowshera and the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tens of thousands of vehicles ply the road daily.

As there are no traffic policemen on duty, over-speeding by the motorists, especially the drivers of trailers and trucks are causing road accidents. “A number of road accidents happen on the Ring Road, especially on U-turns. Since thousands of vehicles ply the road, it becomes difficult for the motorists to cross the road at the U-turns,” said a motorist.

Another motorist said: “Any driver has to wait for a long time to get the opportunity to take a U-turn without involving any accident with the speedy cars coming from the opposite side. The speed bumps will help the motorists get an opportunity to do a U-turn without any mishap.”

Some motorists suggested that after the construction of the service road, the U-turns should be converted into fish-bellies like that on the GT Road and University Road that will allow the vehicles to make a U-turn without intercepting the traffic coming from the opposite direction.

They said hundreds of road accidents occurred at these U-turns on the Ring Road every month but neither the police, nor the government or any other concerned department has taken notice of the situation.

0



0







Motorists demand speed bumps near U-turns on Ring Road was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178482-Motorists-demand-speed-bumps-near-U-turns-on-Ring-Road/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Motorists demand speed bumps near U-turns on Ring Road" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178482-Motorists-demand-speed-bumps-near-U-turns-on-Ring-Road.