MANSEHRA: District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam has demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government not to cut the funds allocated for the district governments under the Provincial Finance Commission award.

“Every district gets its due share in the finance commission award in accordance with its ratio of population but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reduced the funds of district governments, adversely affecting development schemes,” the nazim told a gathering in connection with upgrading of a government primary school in Balakot to status of middle school on Wednesday.

MPA Mian Ziaur Rehman, Tehsil Nazim Balakot Rustam Khan and District Education Officer Zafar Arbab Abbasi also spoke on the occasion.The district nazim said that Mansehra had received an amount of Rs420 million in financial year 2015-16 but half of the money was released and the remaining was withheld.

The district nazim said that under planning and development guidelines, every district was bound to spend 45 percent of its development funds on development and maintenance schemes of devolved departments, which he termed an injustice with district governments.

Speaking on occasion, MPA Ziaur Rehman said that Balakot, which was devastated in the earthquake of 2005, was now being revived as Federal Minister Sardar Mohammad Yousuf launched development schemes across the tehsil.

He said that Suki Kanari Hydropower Project being built at Kunhar River under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would bring revolutionary changes in lives of people in the entire tehsil as employment opportunities would increase.

