PESHAWAR: Three police officials of the Karak Police Station were arrested on Wednesday and a case lodged against them for allegedly humiliating an accused in custody and circulating his video, officials said.

The video went viral in which an accused was directed to make voices of various animals as part of his humiliation. The accused, according to the police, was wanted in case of murder as well as threats to the police force, seems terrorised in the video that was being made by one of the policemen.

An official said Inspector General of Police Nasir Durrani took notice of the incident and ordered registration of the first information report against the three police officials, including a sub-inspector, a driver and a constable. The official said the three policemen were arrested after lodging the case.

