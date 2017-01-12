Online show ‘Personal Mythologies’

Islamabad

Gallery MyArtWorld kicks off the art scene 2017 with ‘Personal Mythologies,’ a two person online show featuring art by Minaa Mohsin and Rajab Ali Sayed.

Minaa received her BFA (2013) from National College of Arts in Lahore and MFA (2016) from Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. She has exhibited in galleries across Pakistan and has been a part of several group shows in the United States. While in Pakistan, Minaa has exhibited at Al-Hamra Arts Council; Lahore, Zahoor ul Ikhlaq Gallery; National College of Arts, Lahore, Paint Bucket Gallery, Taseer Art Gallery, Gallery 39 K, Lahore and Khaas Art Gallery from 2010 - 2014.

After moving to the US for her MFA, Minaa participated in several shows at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, a group exhibition at the Olympia Art Collective, Mt. Holyoke College, South Hadley, Massachusetts and another group exhibition at the West Windsor Arts Council, Princeton, New Jersey from 2014 - 2016. She has also been interning at galleries across New York during her time there as a student practicing artist.

Rajab Sayed graduated from the National College of Arts, Lahore in 2013 with a Distinction in Fine Art under the tutorship of contemporary artists Anwar Saeed, Afshar Malik, Laila Rehman and Mariam Hussein. He actively participated in group-shows in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. His works have been exhibited at many galleries around the country and his paintings are in the private collections of prominent art collectors such as Khalid Sirhandi, Saamiya Raazi, Seemah Niaz, Khadijah Shah and Nadir Imtiaz Khan.

In 2014 Rajab attended the University of Houston, Texas to attend the Graduate Painting program at where he is also a Teaching Fellow for painting and drawing. During this time was juried into competitive group-shows in the US. In 2016 he was shortlisted for the Texas National Prize; featured in the Lawndale Art Center's The Big Show; awarded ‘Texas Biggest 10 for Art’ in his age group by the Katy Contemporary Art Museum and was represented by Craighead Green Gallery in Dallas in the annual artwork show ‘New Texas Talent.’

Rajab is gearing up for his MFA Thesis Show at the Blaffer Art Museum and also his solo show at the University of Houston Project Space Gallery. Before that he will be featured in a number of exciting art events.

Carpe diem quam minimum credula postero – ‘Seize the day, put very little trust in tomorrow’ is his favourite quote. “I've always had a complicated relationship with Time. And perhaps it is that very relationship that makes me want to paint. To create landscapes and portraits that might stand against time and rebel against its mechanization of ageing and fleeting. It's an interesting thought, to want to fight something as inevitable as the passage of existence. And yet it is the greatest pull I've ever felt to put paint onto canvas. While it is an overwhelming process, to relive moments past, to linger in spaces that have left me more than I have left them, it is ultimately didactic and helps me understand the person I was, the person I am, and the person I am becoming. And when memories fail me, I always remember: ‘Carpe Diem.’

0



0







Online show ‘Personal Mythologies’ was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178472-Online-show-Personal-Mythologies/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Online show ‘Personal Mythologies’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178472-Online-show-Personal-Mythologies.