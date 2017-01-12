Ombudsman offers forum for resolution of FPCCI complaints

Islamabad

Federal Ombudsman M. Salman Faruqui offered to conduct joint study with FPCCI in case of persistent complaint against a government agency for identifying issues which required resolution, says a press release.

Faruqui was addressing the members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) at their Secretariat here on Wednesday. The ombudsman added that the Ombudsman Forum was available to the Federation where parties could be brought together to discuss and resolve issues being faced by the Federation.

The Ombudsman further said that as a result of MoU signed between FPCCI and Ombudsman Secretariat, five grievance commissioners have been designated who would be listening to complaints and decide cases at the Federation offices at all important centers of the country.

He said that the institution of Ombudsman was making all efforts to resolve public complaints so that the matters do not land at formal courts which may involve long litigation.

Earlier the president of the FPCCI welcoming the Ombudsman said that the people were getting swift justice against maladministration of government agencies from the Ombudsman forum. In view of the credible performance of the institution, public confidence has tremendously increased in the institution, he said. He said that FPCCI would like to have regular interactions and close liaison with the Ombudsman office for resolution of their many genuine problems against government agencies. He added that the business community of Pakistan had great expectations from the institution and look forward to enhanced cooperation for promotion of healthy trade and business activities in the country.

Later, addressing a group of students of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Salman Faruqui urged them to make best use of latest facilities to meet the challenges of the modern ideas. The group of students led by Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh and senior faculty members who were on a tour of Islamabad under national leadership programme visited the Ombudsman Secretariat.

The Ombudsman further said that besides status it was equally important for students to organize and participate in cultural and literary activities for healthy growth and promotion of social values. The Ombudsman shared with the students many of his experiences and anecdotes of his student day.

He specially praised the leadership of his time when students had easy access to them. He said, senior leadership of the country of the time come always the students and were happy to grace their functions with their presence which he said, was source of great encouragement for the students of the time.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, VC of the university said that M. Salman Faruqui has provided a new vision and direction to the institution of Ombudsman which has resulted in speedy relief to a large number of public. He praised the keen interest of Salam Faruqui in the progress of the Institution.

The VC explained the background of the university where Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah remained a student for longest period of his academic life. He also said that Quaid-i-Azam had bequeathed one third of his personal property to the Sindh Madressatul Islam and had also upgraded it from a school to college in 1943.

He said that the group of students who were on a visit to Islamabad under national leadership programme have met the president of Pakistan, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chairman Senate of Pakistan and would be meeting other important personalities during their stay in the capital.

The students were briefed about the operation and various initiatives of the Ombudsman Institution by Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Senior Advisor. Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, senior advisor also briefed students about the speedy complaint resolution mechanism.

