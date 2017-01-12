Islamabad

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights has expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s diplomatic efforts to highlight Kashmir issue at international level.

Members of the committee said the government has failed to raise the human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir effectively. They recommended more effective and rigorous policies and directed the Foreign Office to take concrete steps for raising atrocities and brutalities of Indian armed forces on innocent Kashmiri population at international forums.

They were expressing their views in response to the briefing of Foreign Office representative at the Standing Committee about the measures taken by the government for highlighting the issue of human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir. The issue was at the top of the agenda for the meeting held on Wednesday under the chairpersonship of MNA Babar Nawaz Khan.

The chairperson directed the foreign office to hold regular briefings for the ambassadors of countries regarding the human rights violations. He said that Kashmir is the integral part of Pakistan and Pakistan will continue its diplomatic efforts till the freedom of Indian held Kashmir.

Discussing the issue of child beggars, the committee members directed the relevant departments to prepare mechanism for registration of orphans and homeless children. The committee recommended proper legislation for registration of such children.

As a special invitee, Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Sweet Homes, Zummurad Khan said that government departments shall compile complete data of such children regarding the place and people they are living with. “State is the mother of all such children and it has the responsibility to ensure their safety and security,” he added.

In response, MNA Kishwar Zehra informed the body members that she has already submitted a comprehensive bill on the issue but unfortunately it was not taken up yet.

The committee recommended that the government might grant sufficient fund to Ministry of Human Rights for making Child Protection Centre, so that they should upgrade their resources and equip them according to international level facilities for such minor children.

The Committee also welcomed Rabiya Javeri Agha newly posted as Secretary (In-charge) Ministry of Human Rights. The meeting was attended by MNAs Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub, Sayed Essa Nori, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Farhana Qamar, Phyllis Azeem, Surriya Asghar, Kiran Haider, Asiya Naz Tanoli, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Shazia Sobia, Musarat Rafique Mahesar, Munaza Hassan, Sajid Nawaz and Kishwer Zehra, senior officers from the Ministry of Human Rights and the representatives from ministry of Foreign Affairs and Islamabad Police officials.

