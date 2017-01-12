Rawalpindi

The general secretary of PPP, Women Wing, Rawalpindi Cantonment, Gulnaz Badshah has congratulated the party leadership Bilawal Bhutto for appointing separate heads in Rawalpindi i.e. one in Rawalpindi city while the other in Cantonment. Earlier there was only one party leader of PPP in the entire Rawalpindi.

Gulnaz Badshah in a statement also appreciated the services of ex deputy secretary, Media, Gulzar Awan for his astounding contributions for unification of party leaders of PPP which were divided in different groups due to some reasons. She believed that Gulzar Awan would continue such efforts for his party in future as well and other leaders would follow his principles in strengthening up the foot hold of PPP in Rawalpindi. The struggle to unite all PPP leaders would bring good results in the next general elections particularly in Rawalpindi which was once stronghold of the party, she stated.

0



0







Appointment of separate PPP heads for city, cantonment lauded was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178468-Appointment-of-separate-PPP-heads-for-city-cantonment-lauded/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Appointment of separate PPP heads for city, cantonment lauded" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178468-Appointment-of-separate-PPP-heads-for-city-cantonment-lauded.