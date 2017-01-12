Islamabad

The Capital Administration and Development Division has promoted 20 assistant professors (BPS-18) of Islamabad’s model colleges as associate professors (BPS-19). Of them, 13 are women and seven men.

The promotions were recommended by the CADD Departmental Selection Board lately. They’ll take effect after the formal approval by the CADD secretary and their notification.

Earlier, the board was slated to meet last month but the meeting didn’t take place.

The CADD oversees the city’s government educational institutions totalling over 400 through the Federal Directorate of Education.

They all will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion and Transfer) Rules, 1973.

The Federal Government College Teachers Association welcomed promotions saying the CADD’s move will create space for the promotion of BPS-17 lecturers.

