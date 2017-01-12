Islamabad

In a major scientific development, Quaid-i-Azam University Department of Microbiology faculty member Dr. Naeem Ali and his Ph.D student Shomaila Sikandar in collaboration with USA collaborator Dr. Katrina Cornish at the Ohio State University, USA, has published a USA patent (US 20160304830A1) on the fungal treatment to enhance extractable rubber yield from plants.

"The methodology of the present invention would help enhance natural rubber yields using fungal enzymes. It could also be used in conjunction with presently known conventional natural rubber extraction techniques to enhance their efficiencies," Dr. Naeem Ali told reporters here.

Dr. Naeem said the innovative technique in question would help extract value added products from plants’ residues.

"These methods can be used with minimal capital investment, and have greater implications in tires and rubber manufacturing industrial units and agriculture sector. This contribution would help create job opportunities in transport and related sectors at local and international levels," he said.

Dr. Naeem said the methods in practice were unable to fully separate solid natural rubber from non-rubber plant matter and thus, limiting extractable solid rubber yields and that they were often highly-mechanised, utilising expensive, specialised equipment.

"It would be advantageous to increase the yield of natural rubber from plants utilizing mechanically or biochemically simple processes. The current invention will therefore offer cost-effective and environmental friendly procedure to local and international industrialists to extract natural rubber for commercial application," he said.

