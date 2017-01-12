Islamabad

At last, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) sent a team of the relevant officials to the Quaid-i-Azam University to begin the land demarcation from the Bara Kahu side, including Kot Hathial area, where fresh encroachments were reported on Oct 30 last year.

The CDA officials will regularly visit the area for the next several days to complete the job together with the QAU estate and project directorate staff members.

During a visit to the QAU lately, CDA Chairman and Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz had said the civic agency would help the university reclaim its land from encroachers and address other issues and would ensure the immediate formation of a joint working group for the purpose.

“Without the on-ground demarcation, our efforts to enclose the university's estate will not be completed and it would be very difficult to take legal action against land grabbers who have tampered with local records and 'purchased' land on the university's estate,” QAU spokesman Dr Ilhan Niaz told 'The News' on Wednesday.

The spokesman also said also in the day, the newly-elected members of the QAU Academic Staff Association had its first executive council meeting with president Dr. Ishtiaq Ali in the chair.

"The (ASA) executive council unanimously passed a resolution urging the administration of Islamabad Capital Territory, CDA and National Accountability Bureau to initiate a strict and across-the-board action against all illegal occupants of the QAU land on urgent basis," he said.

Dr Ilhan Niaz said the council also authorised the ASA cabinet to convene a special general body meeting on the issue soon after the visit of the relevant Senate standing committee members to the campus QAU on Jan 30, 2017. He said the EC demanded of the CDA to do a proper demarcation of the university's land and authorised the ASA to give a call for a peaceful walk on every Friday to help build momentum on the issue.

The spokesman said the Interior Ministry had conducted a survey of the inhabitants of the illegal settlements on the QAU land, while the action of Rangers and police against criminal elements there was underway.

He said the QAU had resumed construction of its boundary wall and looked forward to enclosing its entire estate with gated entry points, and surveillance cameras at key points.

Dr Ilhan Niaz complained that the finance ministry had yet to give funds to the Interior Ministry for the installation of 89 more cameras on and around the QAU campus. "Vigorous follow-up is underway on all these matters," he said.

0



0







CDA finally sends team to QAU for land demarcation was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178463-CDA-finally-sends-team-to-QAU-for-land-demarcation/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CDA finally sends team to QAU for land demarcation" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178463-CDA-finally-sends-team-to-QAU-for-land-demarcation.