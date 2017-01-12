Islamabad: Federal Government College Teachers Association (FGCTA) president Prof Sagheer Ahmed Mirani has said that the PM's speech during handing over of 200 buses to FDE schools and colleges “was quite disappointing”.

He said the teaching community had expected that the PM would announce a sound reforms package for teachers including revision of four-tier formula for promotion, education allowance on the analogy of health and judicial allowances, but unfortunately, that didn't happen," FGCTA president Prof Sagheer Ahmed Mirani told reporters here.

The FGCTA president claimed that State Minister for the CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry had assured associations of the staff members of FDE schools and colleges that he would request the PM to announce a package for them, but that assurance turned out to be false.

"We believe that reforms in education can only be accomplished when teachers are facilitated and conducive atmosphere is provided to them," he said.

The FGCTA president said if the government was serious about educational reforms in Islamabad; it had to take concrete steps for the welfare of the teaching community.

