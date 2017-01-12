Islamabad: Islamabad’s two colleges for women have gotten principals. The postings notified by the Capital Administration and Development Division, which oversees the city’s government educational institutions totalling over 400 through the Federal Directorate of Education, have taken effect immediately.

According to the notification, Associate Professor Naeema Parveen has been made the principal of the Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-8/1, and Associate Professor Iffat Amjad the principal of the Islamabad Model College for Girls, Korang Town.

The two have formally assumed the new responsibilities.

