Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi Azmat Mehmood has directed SE Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and managing director Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to ensure completion of the process of electrifying tubewells in Rawalpindi city by the end of January 2017.

He said that keeping in view the importance of agriculture in the our economy, Punjab Government is taking incredible initiatives to facilitate farmers and electrification of tube wells is one of those practical steps been taken in this regard. He said undoubtedly Punjab benefits from the largest canal-irrigation system but due to malfunctioning of distributive system and seasonal variation, tube-wells were and are concentrated in Punjab.

Earlier, most tube-wells installed were diesel-fuelled who were more expensive to install and operate than electric tube-wells which led the Government to take some concrete steps for electrifying tube-wells and electrification of 43 tube-wells in under process in Rawalpindi city including NA 52, 54, 55, 56 and PP-06. Commissioner expressed his indignation over delay and directed SE WAPDA to complete this process and report at earliest.

WASA Managing Director Raja Shaukat while briefing the participants about progress in this regard said that until now 4 tube-wells are provided with connection and are operating, 3 are under process and rest 36 to be electrified by January 31. He said that this electrification process will help farmers get needed amount of water in-time for their crops without being effected by change of weather patterns and will save the land getting barren. Meeting was attended by SE Wapda, Managing Director Wasa Raja Shaukat, ADC Tariq Basra and other concerned officers.

0



0







Wapda, Wasa directed to ensure electrification of tubewells by Jan end was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178456-Wapda-Wasa-directed-to-ensure-electrification-of-tubewells-by-Jan-end/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Wapda, Wasa directed to ensure electrification of tubewells by Jan end" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178456-Wapda-Wasa-directed-to-ensure-electrification-of-tubewells-by-Jan-end.