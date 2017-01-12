LAHORE

During its drive against illegal commercialisation, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed three marriage halls constructed in violation of building bylaws.

Three marriage halls were sealed on Wednesday by the LDA’s Town Planning Wing. The marriage halls were situated along Canal Road, Johar Town. The LDA officials said the sealed marriage halls included Escort Garden Marriage Hall, Fardoos-e-Bareen Marriage Lawn and Queen Marriage Lawn. They said construction of marriage halls or any other commercial building along the Canal Road was not permissible under the commercialisation policy of the LDA.

