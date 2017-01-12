LAHORE

Albayrak Waste Management arranged a one-day seminar on solid waste management in Government College for Women, Shalamar Town here on Wednesday.

Officials said the seminar aimed to raise awareness about modern cleaning system, proper waste management, waste-free environment and citizens’ role in maintaining cleanliness. Special documentaries on Albayrak services were presented.

Addressing the seminar, MPA Chaudhry Shahbaz lauded the efforts of Albayrak and said that waste management was a challenging task; however, the company’s efforts to maintain the cleanliness in city were commendable. Albayrak General Manager Operations Osman Nuri expressed his determination to improve cleanliness situation in China Scheme. At the end of the seminar, waste-bins were installed in the college.

The communication team of Albayrak set up an awareness camp in the college and distributed awareness literature and pamphlets among the students. MPA Chaudhry Shahbaz, Director PHA and UC Chairman Faiz Rasul were guests in the seminar.

