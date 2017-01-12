as per world standard: minister

The Punjab government is promoting higher education sector according to the needs and requirements of international standard.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gillani said this while addressing Science Exhibition, 2017 at Queen Mary College on Wednesday. Highlighting the importance of higher education in the overall national development process, he said higher education institutions conspicuously strengthened the agenda of national development and prosperity by developing students as talented youth-leaders to handle the national affairs in their practical life.

Higher education improves an individual's quality of life. It is also a critical component of human development, worldwide. In fact, education empowers them to grow as confident and forward-looking leaders, the minister said.

The Punjab government is promoting higher education by providing sufficient funds to encourage research and innovation related activities, he added.

The minister said women being half of the total population are very pivotal in national development. The science projects displayed in this exhibition shows that our girl students have rich talents which should be fully exploited, the minister said and hoped promotion of co-curricular activities including holding of such exhibitions will strengthen students with enhanced intellectual ken and future-vision to prosper in life.

The minister visited different stalls and appreciated the high-talent of the students who designed useful projects covering various spheres of life.

Earlier, Principal of Queen Mary College Dr Irfana Maryam gave a detailed presentation to the minister about the educational activities and performance of the college. Later, the minister distributed prizes among the students showing good performance in the exhibition.

Waste management: To ensure implementation of Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014, a team of Environment Department inspected Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday. Officials said the team directed the hospital management to install AC/chiller in the cold room and ensure safe transportation of risk waste up to the incinerator.

They also directed the management to improve cleanliness arrangements along with placement of yellow baskets in the wards as per rule for proper segregation of risk waste. Environment Department Director Nasimur Rehman said that the campaign to ensure implementation of hospital waste management rules had been started across the province on the directions of the EPD provincial secretary.

