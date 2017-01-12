LAHORE

A man was killed by a car in Garden Town area on Wednesday.

Shakoor was on his way when a reckless car driven by one Imran ran over him, resulting into his death. Police arrested the driver.

wounded: A man and his son were shot and wounded by four people in Defence C on Wednesday over an old enmity.

The injured were identified as Shabbir, 45, and his son Saeed, 22, residents of village Phularwan PS Barki. The victims were on their way to a local court when one Arshad Sammu along with his three accomplices intercepted them and fired on them near Mehfooz Garrison. As a result, Shabbir and his son got wounds. The assailants rode away from the scene. The injured were shifted to Services Hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger.

booked: Sattukatla police registered a case against unidentified people for kidnapping two cousins from Wapda Town eight days back.

The victims identified as Ahmad Waqas and his cousin Abdul Rehman had gone missing on January 4.

Body found: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Chung police on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Tariq Javaid, son of Malik Atta Muhammad. The body was recovered from main Mohafiz Town.

