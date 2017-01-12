Print Story
January 12, 2017
PML-Q president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi have expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Sindh Governor Justice (R) Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui. In their joint condolence message, the PML-Q leaders said as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, he had delivered many important judgments. They prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul and grant solace and patience to the bereaved family to bear this great loss.