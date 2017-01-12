LAHORE

PML-Q president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi have expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Sindh Governor Justice (R) Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui. In their joint condolence message, the PML-Q leaders said as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, he had delivered many important judgments. They prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul and grant solace and patience to the bereaved family to bear this great loss.

0



0







PML-Q condoles death of Sindh governor was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178450-PML-Q-condoles-death-of-Sindh-governor/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PML-Q condoles death of Sindh governor" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178450-PML-Q-condoles-death-of-Sindh-governor.