Provincial Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that the JIT would complete its investigation within 20 days and culprits would be punished in toxic liquor-related deaths case of Mubarakabad, Toba Tek Singh.

The Punjab government will provide financial assistance to the families of the victims of the incident as soon as possible.

He stated this during his visit to Mubarakabad, Toba Tek Singh to condole with the bereaved families of the incident. The minister said that best possible treatment was being accorded to the liquor tragedy survivors by DHQ hospital, Toba Tek Singh and Allied Hospital Faisalabad; however, if needed the patients would be shifted to Lahore hospitals for further treatment.

Khalil Tahir said the district administration had already been directed about making payments through Christmas grant to the affected families whereas Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif would also be requested for suitable financial assistance to compensate this irreparable loss of lives of poor people.

He said the JIT would also investigate Chuttiana police officials about any possible involvement in the tragic incident. The minister visited each and every house of the victims of this incident and condoled with the families on their tragic loss.

MPAs Ch Shahzad Munshi and Mian Muhammad Rafique, DPO Toba Usman Akram Gondal, ADC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad, Father Nisar Barkat and PML-N District Minority Wing President Rashid Jalal Masih were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, the minister held a meeting with the officials in DC office where DPO Usman Akram briefed him on the investigation of the case. He informed the meeting that JIT constituted in this regard would complete probe into this incident within 20 days.

