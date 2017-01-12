Public-private partnership can activate institutions: experts

LAHORE

Public sector enterprises are costing annual Rs500 billion due to weak governance, corruption and surplus staff which directly burden taxpayers while issues increased after the government regulatory role reduced and public private partnership can activate these institutions.

These views were expressed by experts in a Jang Economic Session on ‘how to improve performance of public sector enterprises?’. The panellists were Sameer Ahmed, Rana Ehtesham, Muhammad Ali Mian, Muhammad Yaqoob, Sheikh Anwar and Yousaf Baloch while hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Sameer Ahmed said that transparent policies were required to improve the administrative policies and accountability should be implemented equally. He said decision on privatisation should be made after discussing it at national level. He suggested the government get rid of PIA debt burden by starting new routes and improving the services.

Rana Ehtesham said that such rules and regulations were required in which everyone was given due responsibility of success or failure of any institution ranging from top to bottom.

He said time-frame should be established to redress the complaints to improve administrative matters. He suggested equal accountability system from parliament to the institutions and punishments should be given to incompetent and careless employees while salaries should be increased in accordance with the inflation rate.

Muhammad Ali Mian said that nationalisation policy of 70s had affected industrial growth. He said non-existence of corporate governance was also a cause of mismanagement while effective policy, good governance and public-private partnership could improve performance. He called for ending the political interference in Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs).

Muhammad Yaqoob said the government had shown dreams to public before election but after election results were different.

He said only 20 percent PSEs performance was improved while others were shut down due to bad management. He called for running the PSEs on professional lines. He said the privatisation was not only suitable solution while public sector people could also run institutions in a better way. He also called for discouraging the political appointments in PSEs which will give better results.

Sheikh Anwar said that good performance of any institution depended on governance. He said issues in railways were huge during the last government regime but after that the situation had improved with the government’s patronage besides revenue increased. He said all unions and stakeholders of railways were taken on board which played role in its revival.

Yousaf Baloch said the accountability was unavoidable to improve the performance of the PSEs. He said due to increase in non-development expenditures imbalance in income and spending widened. He called for eradication of corruption from PSEs and revive them with comprehensive planning.

0



0







Public-private partnership can activate institutions: experts was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178448-Public-private-partnership-can-activate-institutions-experts/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Public-private partnership can activate institutions: experts" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178448-Public-private-partnership-can-activate-institutions-experts.