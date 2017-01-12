LAHORE

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ch Sarwar has condemned withdrawal of subsidy on fertilisers and called it a drone attack on the struggling farmers.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insa will protest this injustice. Nation has kept eyes on the Supreme Court and decision of the Supreme Court will prove landmark in eradication of corruption in the country,” Sarwar said while addressing a delegation of Municipal Committee District Toba Tek Singh.

Regional president Ch Ashfaq was present. Speaking on the occasion, he said 187 billion rupees corruption in FBR is the proof of ongoing massive corruption in the country. He added taking back subsidy on fertilisers is the way to do economic murder of the farmers.

