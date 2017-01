Lahore

Pakistan Railways teams have caught 5,77,744 fare dodgers in six divisions after Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq instructed the officials to take stern action in this regard. Fine around Rs423,887,780 was collected from them. More teams would be formed to discourage the trend of traveling without paying fare.

