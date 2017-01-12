LAHORE

The Young Doctors’ Association (YDA), Pakistan, has said that the reinvestigation of lady doctors/Nurses’ blackmailing/Bhatta case has been ordered.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Young Doctors’ Association Pakistan General Secretary Dr Salman Kazmi said the reinvestigation had been handed over to CIA DSP Khalid Abubakar. In the initial investigation of FIR 428/15,various facts had been omitted which included the data against hundreds of mobile numbers that were hacked, he said. He claimed that all those photos/ videos prepared/edited, Viber/ Facebook data which was the reason for blackmailing and all evidence since 2013 was omitted from record. After request of Young Doctors’ Association, the DIG investigation ordered reinvestigation into the case, he added.

0



0







‘Reinvestigation in blackmailing case ordered’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178439-Reinvestigation-in-blackmailing-case-ordered/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Reinvestigation in blackmailing case ordered’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178439-Reinvestigation-in-blackmailing-case-ordered.