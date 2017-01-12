Declares amendments to CSS rules against Constitution

Lahore

The Lahore High Court directed the federal government to appoint the visually impaired candidates in Foreign Service or District Management Group (DMG) who had passed Central Superior Services exam.

The court also set aside new amendment to the rules of the CSS by declaring it contrary to the constitution. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of the LHC passed the order while hearing petitions of Yousaf and Faisal Majeed, the visually-impaired candidates who got 22rd and 23rd positions in the CSS exam but they were denied appointment with District Management Group and Foreign Service. During the hearing, Haroon Rasheed, assistant director of FPSC, appeared in the court and said that according to the new rules which were made with the approval of the cabinet, visually-impaired candidates who had passed the CSS could join only Audit Accounts, Commerce and Trade, Information and Postal groups. On this, the CJ observed why the preferences were not described while making new rules of the CSS. The CJ remarked that “Constitution does not allow discrimination with any citizen. Why the visually impaired persons are being discriminated?,”. The court directed the authorities concerned to recommend the visually-impaired successful candidates for their appointment with Foreign Office and DMG. The petition was disposed of.

labour inspectors: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah Wednesday directed the Punjab government to submit a summary of appointment of labour inspectors in the province.

The chief justice was hearing a petition against non-implementation of child labour laws. Earlier, advocate Sheraz Zaka argued on behalf of the petitioner that blatant violation of laws including Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act 2004 and Punjab Restriction on Child Employment Act 2016 had been reported across the province. He said the government had been miserably failed to protect rights of children.

A provincial law officer told the court that the government was taking effective measures to curb child labour. He said a summary for the appointment of labour inspectors was pending before labour secretary. CJ Syed Mansoor Ali Shah directed the law officer to bring copy of the summary on Jan 20.

