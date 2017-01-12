Model Town case

LAHORE

Allowing a request of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), the Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed an anti-terrorism court (ATC) to consider death/medical certificates of the Model Town incident victims with the proceedings of a private complaint filed by the party.

Idara Minhajul Quran’s Director Administration Jawwad Hamid filed a petition contending that the trial court was not allowing them to present death and medical certificates of the victims during the hearing of the private complaint. He stated that facts of the incident would be revealed if the court looked into the certificates showing causes of death and injuries of the victims.

A division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq allowed the petition and directed the trial court to make the certificates part of the private complaint’s proceedings. In its private complaint, the party sought trial of the prime minister, chief minister Punjab, interior minister, defence minister and police authorities on charges of killing 17 workers of PAT/Idara Minhajul Quran during the Model Town firing incident.

0



0







ATC directed to consider death certificates was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178434-ATC-directed-to-consider-death-certificates/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ATC directed to consider death certificates" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178434-ATC-directed-to-consider-death-certificates.