Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an agent for being involved in preparation of fake CNICs and other documents.

Station House Officer (SHO) Arif Razzaq of the Landhi Police Station said complaints had been moved to police officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Noman Siddique of the Korangi Division, about a mafia involved in preparing fake documents and identity cards under the supervision of National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) officials.

After gathering substantial evidence, he said, a raid was conducted outside the Nadra office in Landhi area on Wednesday morning.

“An agent, identified as Abid Sultan, was arrested from outside the Nadra office in Landhi,” he said. “Fake CNICs, forms of NADRA, receipts and confidential documents were found on him.” According to police, the accused revealed during the preliminary investigation that two Nadra officials, Naveed and Madam Uzma, were involved in making CNICs, birth certificates and other documents.

SHO Razzaq said an FIR and other details had been handed over to FIA officials for carrying out further investigations.

