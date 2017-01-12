Federal law officer, cabinet secretary’s comments sought by January 25

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the federal law officer, secretary cabinet division and others on a petition challenging the federal government’s decision to transfer control of five regulatory authorities to their relevant ministries.

The petitioner, Naimatullah, has submitted that the federal government through its notification issued on December 19 ordered transferring administrative control of five autonomous and independent regulatory bodies – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Pakistan Telecommunications Authority, Public Procurement Regulatory Authority and Frequency Allocation Board – to ministries whose very activities and functions the regulators are supposed to monitor and control as per the law.

In his petition, he contends that statutory regulatory bodies were established to promote fair competition and investment in their respective fields and to protect public interest and rights of the consumers. Hence, for their effective functioning, these bodies were meant to be autonomous and free from political and bureaucratic influences and direct governmental control.

The petitioner submitted that pursuant to Article 153 of the Constitution, a Council of Common Interests was established and Article 154 (1), as amended, provided that the council shall formulate and regulate policies in relation to matters in Part II of the federal legislative list and shall exercise supervision and control over related institutions.

He contends that under Part II of the federal legislative list enumerated in the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution, entries two, three and four relate to gas, petroleum and electricity and term these matters exclusively to be controlled and regulated by the CCI.

Entry number six, the petition further reads, leaves no doubt relating to the control and supervision of the aforementioned regulatory bodies, wherein it is stipulated that all regulatory authorities established under a federal law shall be in the domain of the CCI, particularly in relation to formulation of their policies and exercise of control and supervision thereof.

Naimatullah submitted that the constitutional mandate had been clearly violated through the impugned actions of the cabinet division’s notification that aims to give the statutory regulatory bodies under the control and supervision of the ministries.

Therefore, he contends, the decision was without any lawful authority and as such was of no legal effect.

The petitioner’s counsel, Wahab Baloch, submitted that the government through its ministry of petroleum has also allowed the compressed natural gas station owners or retailers to fix their own prices, rather than adhering to selling prices finalised by the regulatory body.

He apprehended that the same would be the case for electricity, domestic gas supplies and telephone services and the ordinary consumer would be left at the mercy of big business concerns and multinational companies that would go for undue and unjustified profits.

Baloch added that, in such a scenario, these organisations would also be above accountability while not being subject to any regulatory control, thus defeating the very purpose of establishing these regulatory authorities.

He mentioned that as a result of such deregulation, the CNG station owners of Sindh have already increased their prices by almost Rs4 per kilogram, leaving the users of public transport to bear the brunt of this unlawful increase and arbitrary fixation of prices.

The court was requested to declare the impugned notification for transfer of administrative control as unlawful and being in violation of constitutional provisions. Besides, the petitioner asked the bench to declare unconstitutional and ultra vires of the law the notification allowing CNG retailers to fix selling prices.

After the preliminary hearing, the SHC division bench headed by Justice Munib Akhtar issued notices to the federal law officer, secretary cabinet division and others and called their comments on January 25.

