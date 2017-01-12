The Soldier Bazaar police solved the murder case of the police constable who was targeted the previous night and arrested four suspects on Wednesday.

Two men on a motorcycle had gunned down 30-year-old PC Khalid Sheikh near a well-known restaurant on Jamshed Road.

A post-mortem examination of the victim was conducted at the Civil Hospital Karachi. His funeral prayer was offered at the Garden Police Headquarter on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Karachi police said the funeral was attended by city police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar, Brig Nadir and Col Adnan of the paramilitary Rangers’ Sindh division, SSP Malik Ahsan, DSP HQ Nawaz Khan, and the family and friends of the slain cop. At the conclusion of the funeral, Mehar and Brig Nadir laid a floral wreath on PC Sheikh’s coffin.

The Soldier Bazaar police later registered an FIR on the complaint of Sheikh’s brother Zakir, who nominated five men for the murder.

The police registered the case under the section of murder of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Soldier Bazaar SHO Irshad Soomro said a police team conducted a raid and detained four of the men nominated in the FIR, adding that the fifth accused, Shahid, was still at large.

Soomro said Aslam and the other suspects admitted that they had murdered the constable on suspicion of being an informant for the law enforcement agencies. Investigators revealed that the accused men and the victim were neighbours, who got into minor disputes at different intervals. They claimed that the detainees were also affiliated with a political party.

