Owing to his attorney’s absence, the bail plea of Obaid-ur-Rehman, son of Pasban general secretary Usman Moazzam, would now be heard on January 20, the court observed on Wednesday.

Accused of facilitating terrorists, the prosecution was aiming to indict Rehman in the case but the charges could not be framed.

Usman Moazzam, although out on bail, is also facing a case pertaining to facilitation of terrorists. He was a co-accused of former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain, currently under detention, in the case related to providing shelter and medical treatment to criminals and terrorists at the latter’s hospitals.

Haleema murder case

A local court fixed January 16 to hear the bail plea of Rizwan who was alleged to have murdered, Haleema, mother of a minor boy Abdullah.

The court was hearing arguments on the accused’ bail plea but had to adjourn the hearing owing to the Investigation Officer’s absence.

The accused was identified through the CCTV footage found from an Edhi Foundation’s shelter home where he had later handed over the boy. He had told the shelter home’s officials that he had found the boy stranded at Sea View, Clifton.

As the investigation intensified, Rizwan was found to have known the woman and her son from before and that he had also helped her rent out a flat in Delhi Colony.

Rizwan’s wife, Sonia, also reported to be an accomplice had already acquired bail in the case.

Initially confessing murdering Haleema, the accused had later changed his statement stating that he had been made to utter the confessional statements under duress.

‘Fake judge’ remanded

A local court handed over a man to the Saddar police on a two-day physical remand for falsely claiming to be a judge of the Islamabad and Lahore high courts. The IO claimed to have recovered some fake documents against the man, Faizi Ali.

