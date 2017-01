The paramilitary force claimed arresting two suspects with weapons. The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that officials of the force conducted raids in Bin Qasim and Memon Goth and apprehended and a criminal affiliated with Lyari gang war and an extortionist.

0



0







Rangers arrest suspects was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178423-Rangers-arrest-suspects/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Rangers arrest suspects" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178423-Rangers-arrest-suspects.