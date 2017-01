KU awards seven PhD degrees: The University of Karachi awarded seven PhD degrees on Wednesday. The PhD degrees have been awarded to Syed Mustafeel Aser Quadri in Environmental Studies, Kaneez Fatima in Pakistan Studies, Mahmood Ahmed Shaikh in Law, Shakeel Ahmed Ansari in Physics, Austin in Chemistry, Syed Shujauddin in International Relations and Tayyab in Botany.

0



0







KU awards seven PhD degrees was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178422-KU-awards-seven-PhD-degrees/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KU awards seven PhD degrees" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178422-KU-awards-seven-PhD-degrees.