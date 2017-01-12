The Brigade police claimed to have arrested a man on Wednesday for impersonating a NAB official and defrauding people of millions of rupees by promising them government jobs.

Mohammad Saad put up resistance before he was arrested in a raid, police said, adding that a co-accused, Abbas, was in Islamabad and they were planning to dispatch a team for his arrest.

Police took action after they received a complaint from a victim, who said Saad impersonated an official of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and defrauded several people of their hard-earned money after promising to get them jobs in government departments.

The suspect allegedly took Rs600,000 from a citizen, Danish, and Rs270,000 from another man, Amir, telling them they had his promise that they would land jobs in the Oil and Gas Development Company.

