Hubco raises shareholding

KARACHI: The Hub Power Company (HUBC) has increased its holding in China Power Hub Power Generation Company (Pvt) Ltd from 26 percent to 47.5 percent through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hub Power Holding Ltd, a bourse filing said on Wednesday.

China Power Hub Generation Company is a joint venture of the Hub Power Company Limited (Hubco) and China Power International Holding Limited (CPIHL) formed to set up 2x660MW coal power plant.

To recall, initially the shareholding of HUBC in CPHGC was 49 percent, which was later decreased to 26 percent with an option to increase its holding before commercial operation date.

The total equity outlay for the project is estimated at $350 million where the company has the capacity to finance the equity portion through internal cash; however, clarity in this regard from the company is still awaited.

Incentives package hailed

LAHORE: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) Chairman Adil Butt has lauded the prime minister for announcing the long-awaited incentives package for the export sector, a statement said on Wednesday.

This would make the entire textile sector competitive in the international market, he added. The benefit of GSP Plus move from the European Union had been virtually nullified due to Pakistan’s uncompetiveness as compared to Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka and particularly Vietnam.

Now, hopefully the value-added apparel export sector will pick up and stand on its feet. The declining euro has thrown a big blow on the face of the industry and; thus, the exporters to European countries had to bear huge losses, he added.

The export package will provide support to the dwindling apparel sector and can put it on the right track, he added.

Abraaj steps in Pak health sector

KARACHI: The Abraaj Group, a leading investor operating in global growth markets, on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with Islamabad Diagnostics Centre, a leading diagnostics chain in Pakistan, through its Funds, a statement said.

Founded in 2003 by Dr Rizwan Uppal, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Nafees Medical College, and his brothers Dr Imran Uppal and Dr Rehan Uppal, IDC is an affordable diagnostics business operating in 20 centers across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Wah Cantonment and Hasanabdal.

The company is looking to expand its presence across Islamabad, Rawalpindi and additional cities in Punjab, with the aim at expanding its presence to over 50 centres in the next five years, it added.

Pakistan, the sixth most populous country in the world with over 180 million people, has a relatively underfunded public healthcare system which is not equipped to meet the needs of the population.

JazzCash partners with Western Union

KARACHI: The Western Union Company, a leader in global payment services, and JazzCash, have joined hands to enable JazzCash customers receive international money transfers sent through Western Union at Jazz Experience Centres and Mobilink Microfinance Bank Branches (MMBL), a statement said on Wednesday.

