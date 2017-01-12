Sydney

London copper built on hefty overnight gains on Wednesday, reversing early losses, while zinc also maintained a firmer tone, supported by supply concerns.

Zinc held its gains on the back of news that processing fees for China´s zinc smelters hit record lows last month as supply from mines continued to dwindle. Still, a steady U.S. dollar against other major currencies kept trading volumes and currency-based arbitrage activity light across the metals complex.

Last week the index rose its highest since December 2002.Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.1 percent to $5,766 a tonne by 0300 GMT after initially easing at the start of trading. The contract galloped to a one-month high on Tuesday.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 2.8 percent to 47,070 yuan ($6,797) a tonne, gathering momentum on the back of a surge in Chinese producer prices in December.

0



0







Copper higher was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178408-Copper-higher/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Copper higher" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178408-Copper-higher.