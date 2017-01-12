Karachi

Dull trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,350/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,805/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,485/maund and Rs6,950/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said prices in the local market might suffer in the coming days, as the government is removing four percent regulatory duty from cotton imports.

The decision would have a positive impact for buyers, as crop was short against demand in the country.

KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 5,000 bales in between Rs6,000/maund to Rs6,600/maund.

Transactions were recorded from Sanghar in Sindh and Fort Abbas, Haroonabad, M Pur Dewan, Faizilpur, Faqirwali, Kabirwala and Vehari in Punjab.

0



0







Cotton firm was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 12, 2017 and was last updated on January 12, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178407-Cotton-firm/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cotton firm" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178407-Cotton-firm.