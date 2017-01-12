Singapore

Oil edged up on Wednesday, lifted by reports of Saudi supply cuts to Asia, but gains were capped by a lack of detail about the reductions and because of signs of rising supplies from other producers.

Prices for Brent futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were trading at $53.71 per barrel at 0632 GMT, up 7 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $50.94 a barrel, up 12 cents.

Traders said the rise in prices was a result of mounting reports that Saudi Arabia, the world´s top oil exporter, was cutting crude supplies slightly from contracted volumes in February, including to India and Malaysia.

But there were doubts that the cuts would go deep enough to rebalance a market suffering from oversupply for the past two years.

