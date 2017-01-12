Bengaluru

Gold on Wednesday held near a six-week high hit in the previous session, with economic and political uncertainty boosting its safe-haven appeal.

Markets were waiting for indications on policy from United States President-elect Donald Trump´s first news conference since the U.S. elections, due later in the day.

"The markets are myopic. There are immediate concerns over the global economy, at least in the first half of the year," said Barnabas Gan, an analyst at OCBC Bank in Singapore.

He added that focus was on events such as Britain´s exit from the European Union, French elections in April and the impact of Trump´s trade policies when he takes up his post in the White House later this month.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,188.86 an ounce by 0630 GMT.

