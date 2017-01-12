Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday ahead of a news conference by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in which he is expected to spell out more about his plans for the economy.

The dollar index rose 0.2 percent to 102.18.The dollar rally sparked by Trump´s surprise victory in the November election has shown signs of fading, as the index has gone from a 14-year peak of 103.82 scaled on Jan. 3 to a low of 101.30 over the past week.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.0545 after brushing a 10-day high of $1.0628 overnight.

The dollar firmed 0.3 percent to 116.100 yen.

It had suffered two days of losses against the safe-haven Japanese currency.

Currency pairs settled into a narrow range ahead of Trump´s news conference - his first since the election - which is due to start at around 11:00 EST (1600 GMT) neared.

"I did not expect the Tokyo session to be this quiet," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.

"It reflects the level of caution prevailing in the market before Trump´s appearance. —Reuters

