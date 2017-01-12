SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures slid for a second session on Wednesday, easing further from a six-week high reached earlier this week as improved weather forecasts for the U.S. Plains and other producing countries weighed on the market.

Soybeans rose for a third consecutive session but gains were limited ahead of a widely watched supply-demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture due on Thursday. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract slid 0.2 percent to $4.25-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.1 percent on Tuesday.

Soybeans added 0.2 percent to $10.15-3/4 a bushel and corn fell 0.1 percent to $3.57-3/4 a bushel. The U.S. wheat market is being weighed down by expectations of beneficial rains across the U.S. Plains which have been suffering from dryness.

"We saw some strong gains in the wheat market last week, but now the weather seems to be improving across the northern hemisphere," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "Overall we expect sideways trading before the USDA reports on Thursday.

