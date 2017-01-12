Stocks bounced back sharply on Wednesday, buoyed by institutional buying as they snapped up some of this week's most beaten-down shares, dealers said.

They added that the benchmark index bucked the recent sideways trend and closed at a new all-time high level after the government announced Rs180 billion stimulus to check falling exports.

“Oil stocks battered on sharp fall in global crude prices amid OPEC output cut uncertainty. Investor speculations on likely record financial results in banking, auto and pharmaceutical stocks played a catalytic role in bullish close.” said Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares index gained 505.81 points or 1.04 percent to close at 49,371.60 points. KSE-30 shares index gained 317.82 points or 1.2 percent to end at 26,838.23 points. As many as 426 scrips were active of which 253 advanced, 158 declined and 15 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 460.693 million as compared to 413.981 million shares a day earlier. Ali Raza at Elixir Securities said contrary to expectations of a bear session, stocks opened positive and the index continued to gain ground during the day with notable index names trading higher.

“Fertilizers saw revival in interest on reports that government is going to restore subsidy on urea and DAP,” he added. Fauji Fertilizer (FFC) gained 3.6 percent and Engro Fertilizers (EFERT) up 1.4 percent remained in limelight.

Financials and cements both gained on reported local interest, while textiles traded volatile and closed mixed as key stocks succumbed to profit-taking at their intra-day highs.

Meanwhile, E&Ps closed little changed tracking global crude. Notably, Hub Power (HUBC) gained 2.6 percent in the last minutes of trading as company notified exchange of increasing stake in its joint venture China Power Hub Generation Co.

“Engro Corp (ENGRO) up 1.0 percent closed in green and is likely to open gap up on news of additional gas that hit the wires after market close,” Raza added. Going forward, analysts see market to carry momentum and benchmark index to test 50K in the near term with local liquidity once again taking the front seat.

Companies reflecting highest gains include Bata Pakistan up by Rs100 to end at Rs4300/share and Unilever Foods up Rs70 to end at Rs5700/share. Companies reflecting highest losses include Sanofi Aventis down Rs104.93 to Rs5000/share and Pakistan Tobacco down Rs42 to end at Rs1243.5/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Engro Fertilizer with a turnover of 31.746 million shares. The scrip gained 95 paisas to close at Rs70.57/share. TRG Pakistan was second with a turnover of 25.513 million shares. It gained Rs1.97 to end at Rs47.98/share. Pace Pakistan was third with a turnover of 19.485 million shares. It gained 24 paisas to finish at Rs12.41/share.

