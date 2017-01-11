ISLAMABAD: The Turkish police have released six Pakistani nationals who were recovered from the captivity of human smugglers. According to the Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, two of them have reached the Pakistani Consulate in Istanbul. He said the four other Pakistanis will also reach the consulate. The spokesperson said the Turkish police have been informed about the abduction of more Pakistani nationals. The parents and relatives of the abducted persons have asked the government to take immediate steps for ensuring their return as soon as possible.

0



0







Turkish police free six Pakistanis was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178347-Turkish-police-free-six-Pakistanis/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Turkish police free six Pakistanis" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178347-Turkish-police-free-six-Pakistanis.