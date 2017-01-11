Print Story
Turkish police free six PakistanisJanuary 11, 2017
ISLAMABAD: The Turkish police have released six Pakistani nationals who were recovered from the captivity of human smugglers. According to the Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria, two of them have reached the Pakistani Consulate in Istanbul. He said the four other Pakistanis will also reach the consulate. The spokesperson said the Turkish police have been informed about the abduction of more Pakistani nationals. The parents and relatives of the abducted persons have asked the government to take immediate steps for ensuring their return as soon as possible.