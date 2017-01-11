annoys ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a reference against PTI chief Imran Khan and secretary general Jehangir Tareen till January 18 due to the absence of PML-N’s counsel Akram Shaikh.

Headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan, it was hearing the reference forwarded by the National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq seeking disqualification of Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen.

The CEC, expressing anger at Talal Chaudhary‘s counsel for pleading for more time, told him that he is dillydallying his own case. “It is being said that we have sided with the government and we are also criticised when we decide a case,” he added.

“Everyone thinks that pressure could be exerted on us by giving statements against us but we would not come under pressure,” he said. During the hearing of the reference, Member EC Justice Altaf Qureshi asked the PML-N counsel that if he does not want to pursue with the reference, then he should withdraw it.

Talking to the media, PTI leader Naeemul Haq said that the ECP had reserved the judgment in the Jehangir Tareen reference but Akram Shaikh was using delaying tactics. The ECP gave last opportunity to Akram Shaikh to complete all the documents. Naeem said they wanted the next elections transparent and the EC should ensure that no negligence of 2013 elections is repeated in the next elections.

