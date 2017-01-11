ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says PTI Chairman Imran Khan tells new stories and new lies every day but a fabricated story can’t become true by telling more lies.

Talking to the media here, the minister said: “Today, Imran Khan’s counsel surprised everybody by saying that the Panama case should be left aside and the prime minister’s speech in parliament should be discussed.”

She said the PML-N leadership had come to respond to the PanamaLeaks allegations but now it was being asked to respond to queries about the PM’s speech. She said the PM had no link to the Panama Papers and the PML-N and the PM had the same stance.

The minister said Imran Khan leveled baseless allegations and did the politics of agitation and anarchy. “But this time, Imran will not be allowed to get himself off the hook, as defamation laws exist in Pakistan and he will have to reply as to why he had leveled baseless allegations against the thrice elected prime minister,” she added. She remarked that Imran could not answer court queries but now he will be held answerable in the court of the masses. “The courts make decisions on the basis of facts and evidence, not on lies and allegations.”

She said that the PTI chief was habitual of telling lies and leveling baseless allegations. Marriyum said all attempts made by the PTI to defame the prime minister miserably failed. “During the past 10 months, the PTI has been doing politics on the Panama Papers and created anarchy but now it says PanamaLeaks should be forgotten,” said Marriyum. She urged the PTI chief to focus on fulfillment of promises that he had made with the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

